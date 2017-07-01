Adele cancels shows after damaging vocal chords, says she is already maxed out on steroids

“On medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend. To say I’m heart broken would be a complete understatement” Adele said. “On medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend. To say I’m heart broken would be a complete understatement” Adele said.

Singer Adele has announced that she has been forced to cancel the final two shows of her tour after damaging her vocal cords. “On medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend. To say I’m heart broken would be a complete understatement,” Adele said in a Twitter statement. This comes after Adele, fifteen times Grammy Awards winner, performed for two consecutive nights at Wembley Stadium (June 28-29). She was supposed to perform at the London’s Wembley Stadium venue on Saturday and Sunday.

The Wembley dates mark the end of a world tour that has hit multiple continents, including North America (where a 2016 show in Phoenix was postponed due to illness), Europe, Australia and New Zealand. In total, Adele has performed 121 shows on this run. If the Saturday and Sunday Wembley dates are not rescheduled, refunds will be offered, the singer stated.

Adele won the Academy Award in the Best Original Song for her song ‘Skyfall’ in the movie of the same name. She released her first album called 19 in 2008. She cemented herself with her next album called 21.

“I’m already maxed out on steroids and aids for my voice. I’ve considered doing Saturday night’s show but it’s highly unlikely I’d even make it through the set and I simply can’t crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way. I’m so desperate to do them that I’ve considered miming, just to be in front of you and be with you. But I’ve never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you,” Adele said in the statement.

