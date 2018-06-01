Girls Like You: The Maroon 5 song features Adam Levine with Cardi B and a string of celebrities

Maroon 5 recently released a star-studded video of their single “Girls Like You” Maroon 5 recently released a star-studded video of their single “Girls Like You”

Maroon 5 and its lead vocalist Adam Levine are known for creating foot-tapping and chart-topping numbers. The band’s latest song “Girls Like You ft. Cardi B” is set to tick the aforementioned boxes again. The recently released video features Levine singing his latest song and the music video features a number of special appearances by the likes of Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, star talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, Havana hitmaker Camila Cabello, acclaimed actor Tiffany Haddish and Levine’s wife and model Behati Prinsloo with their daughter Dusty.

The song’s lyrics are fun, peppy and romantic; not unlike the music. The video sees Levine starting off the number with Cabello dancing behind his back to the tune. She is soon replaced by another set of celebrities such as YouTube sensation Lilly Singh and comedienne Sarah Silverman who match steps to the track.

Whether the music video is just another star-studded thing, or it’s in some way a reference to the popular #MeToo movement is yet to be deciphered. At least, the lyrics don’t blatantly seem to suggest the same. But one can never be sure about these things.

Here’s an excerpt from the lyrics:

“Spent 24 hours

I need more hours with you

You spent the weekend

Getting even, ooh ooh

We spent the late nights

Making things right, between us

But now it’s all good baby

Roll that Backwood baby

And play me close

‘Cause girls like you

Run around with guys like me

‘Til sundown, when I come through”

The music video also stars Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Jennifer Lopez, because clearly there is no such thing as too many celebrities. The video ends with all the featured celebs standing in a circle with somber expressions on their faces, while Levine ends the whole thing with wife Behati Prinsloo and daughter Dusty by his side.

