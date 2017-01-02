Actors must sing only if they can train to sound better: Neha Bhasin

Neha Bhasin believes not all are able to sing in their own films. Neha Bhasin believes not all are able to sing in their own films.

At a time when actors are singing in their own films, playback singer Neha Bhasin believes not all are able to do justice to it. Today B-town celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khuranna and others are lending their voice to songs in their films.

“I don’t want to disrespect anyone. I have watched ‘La La Land’… it’s a beautiful, magical film and I think Ryan Gosling sang like an angel and Emma Stone sounded like a goddess,” Neha told PTI when asked about her take whether actors should sing in films.

“My point is if as an actor you can train yourself to sound better than a singer you must sing but if you can’t do that then you must not sing, “she said. The “Jag Ghoomeya” singer believes singing is a sacred art. “Why not rather give work to singers who want work. When you see pure art like “La La Land” you wonder why Bollywood has to stoop to such kind of tactics and try to snatch everybody’s work and make fun of it,” she added.

Superstar Salman Khan had said once that one’s voice can be filtered technically and it can sound melodious. “I am glad he mentioned that, that’s what is happening today. Those are not pure voices those are machine voices. I feel bad for the audience,” Neha said.