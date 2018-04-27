ABBA records first new material in 35 years

This would be ABBA’s first recorded material in 35 years. This would be ABBA’s first recorded material in 35 years.

Mamma Mia! The members of ABBA announced Friday that they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years. The Swedish pop supergroup said it had recorded two new songs, including one titled “I Still Have Faith in You.”

The news was announced in an Instagram statement from Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog. ABBA won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with “Waterloo” and had a sequin-spangled string of hits including “Dancing Queen” and “Take a Chance on Me” before splitting up in 1982.

The band’s statement said the members reunited to plan a virtual tour featuring digital avatars, and decided to go back into the studio. ABBA said “it was like time had stood still and that we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyous experience!”

The full statement read, “The decision to go ahead with the exciting Abba avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience! It resulted in two new songs and one of them “I Still Have Faith In You” will be performed by our digital selves in a TV special produced by NBC and the BBC aimed for broadcasting in December. We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good.”

“I Still Have Faith In You” is due to be performed by the group’s holograms in a December TV special broadcast by the BBC and NBC. There was no word on when the second track will be released. The band members have long said they will never perform live together again.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App