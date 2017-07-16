A R Rahman on IIFA Rocks: I loved performing, even though it was raining

AR Rahman is grateful that people turned up despite the rain. AR Rahman is grateful that people turned up despite the rain.

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman said he loved performing at the IIFA Rocks concert as his fans supported him even though it was raining. Rahman further said that the love people have been giving him all these years has been overwhelming. His 90-minute performance was to celebrate his 25-year journey in the Indian film industry.

While talking to the media, Rahman said, “I think it was kind for the IIFA to invite me and celebrate my 25 years in the industry. I loved performing, even though it was raining. I love the way people received it against all the odds. I’m grateful to them. We were actually terrified, because it was raining and our equipments were all wet. The band was actually courageous and people were very supportive. We enjoyed the concert and that gave us the energy to perform,” he added.

Expressing gratitude to his fans for supporting him all these years, the ‘Vande Maataram’ singer said, “I love the way people have supported me all these years and without them I’m nothing. It’s overwhelming. I’m grateful to all of them.” IIFA Rocks celebrated 25 years of the musical genius with a mesmerising 90-minute performance alongside a first time medley by Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Mika Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Javed Ali, Kamaal Khan and Haricharan Seshadri among others.

Adding to the extensive list of IIFA Rocks line-up, Aditi Rao Hydari captivated the audiences with her powerhouse performance. IIFA Rocks also felicitated the winners for their excellence in the technical field. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil led the winners list by walking away with four awards in the technical category including Background Score (Pritam), Best Sound Engineer (Shadab Rayeen), Cinematography (Anil Mehta, ISC, WICA) and Costume Designing (Manish Malhotra).

