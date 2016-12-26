5 Bollywood songs that pump up the winter festive mood

As the month of December arrives, holiday mood is bound to set in. As the month of December arrives, holiday mood is bound to set in.

As the month of December arrives, holiday mood is bound to set in. People all over the country love the backdrop of the festive mood and eagerly wait for the month end to celebrate Christmas and the beginning of a joyous New Year. Here is the list of 5 Bollywood songs which can add a merry feel to the festival season this year.

Nineteen Fifty Six from Anari (1956)



This ecstatic song sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey signifies how one should take inspiration from its past, leave it there and move ahead to work towards a better and happy life in the future.

Aata Hai Aata Hai from Shandaar (1974)



Here is something in store for all the kids. This cheerful song by sung by Kishore Kumar in the 1974 Sanjeev Kumar, Sharmila Tagore and Vinod Mehra Starrer Movie Shandaar, depicts the arrival of Santa Claus for giving away gifts to the children and wishing them a hearty and merry Christmas. After all, what is Christmas without kids dancing around?

Aao Tumhen Chand Pe Le Jayen from Zakhmee (1975)



Composed by Bappi Lahiri and sung by Lata Mangeshkar along with Sushma Shrestha, this song imbibes in you a positive spirit to start a new chapter of life.

Salaame from Dhoom (2011)



This is a party song sung by Kunal Ganjawala and Vasundhara Das from the movie Dhoom which gives out the message of living the present to the fullest and always welcome the future with open arms.

Happy New Year from Do Jasoos (1975)



This song by Shailendra Singh finally culminates and brings the past to an end only to look forward to a beautiful new beginning.

