Vodka Diaries movie review: Kay Kay Menon is wasted in this thriller

Vodka Diaries movie cast: Kay Kay Menon, Raima Sen, Mandira Bedi, Sharib Hashmi

Vodka Diaries movie director: Kushal Srivastava

Vodka Diaries movie rating: 1.5 stars

A shady night-club in Manali. A series of grizzly murders. A cop hot on the trail of the killer. And the same clue in each spot. On paper, this may have sounded like an engaging whodunit. But what we see is clearly not.

The film opens with ACP Ashwini Dixit (Menon) schmoozing with pretty wife (Bedi), over glasses-being-clinked and poetry-being-read-out. Then the bodies start piling up, and you wonder just what the scenarist was after: one is strung up, high in the trees; another kind-of-buried-under-snow, yet another… you get the picture.

You also get that there’s something more than meets the eye, because in the middle of all the to-ing and fro-ing arrives a pretty girl in heavy blue eye-shadow (Sen), who muddles things up even more. Menon comes and goes, with faithful sidekick (Hashmi) in tow.

By the time we get an explanation, we have pretty much twigged on to the ‘mystery’, such as it is. The answer is right there, in front of us, but it begs the question: just why, with a notable exception or two, doesn’t Bollywood make any worthwhile thrillers? Sadly, the reliable Menon is wasted. So is our time.

