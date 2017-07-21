Vikram Vedha movie review: Don’t miss this thriller starring Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi

Vikram Vedha movie review Vikram Vedha movie review

Vikram Vedha movie cast: Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Shraddha Srinath

Vikram Vedha movie director: Pushkar-Gayathri

Vikram Vedha movie rating: 4 stars

Nearly 30 minutes into the film, we are introduced to Vedha (Vijay Sethupathi), a wanted gangster, who is being hunted by a unit of encounter specialists headed by Vikram (R. Madhavan). The police team put together a huge force as they gear up to storm the hideout of Vedha based on a tip off they received. And that’s when Vedha walks into the police compound with a snack in his hand. He is there to surrender himself to the police.

It’s for the first time Vikram and Vedha come face to face with each other in flesh and blood. While Vikram’s introduction was very subtle, Vedha gets a mass hero introduction. Vikram and Vedha are bound together on a journey that questions the well-established moral compass of the society that helps one to tell good people from bad ones.

Vikram is a ruthless police officer, who has killed many criminals in his illustrious career. He thinks he can identify who is a criminal just by looking at someone’s eyes. This very confidence of Vikram is shattered as Vedha begins to unravel the flaws in the former’s judgements with a series of personal stories that gradually unveils a much bigger conspiracy in the story.

Vedha is also ruthless when it comes to being a gangster. But he has a sentimental and righteous mind that allows him to identify a good egg from the rotten ones. For Vikram, there is only right and wrong, good and evil, and there is no in between. Vedha, with stories of his personal tragedies, teaches Vikram to appreciate the nuances of a situation before arriving at a conclusion. Maybe that’s the reason director duo Pushkar-Gayathri have shown Vedha’s character with a lot of grey hair, which traditionally signifies one’s wisdom.

Pushkar and Gayathri, who are also married to each other, has written Vikram Vedha based on the mythological characters of Vikram and Betaal, which were made famous through folklore. The film questions the criminal justice system of the country and its dubious methods that are vulnerable to corruption and manipulation.

It’s highly difficult not to love Vedha’s character, thanks to his wisdom and never-say-die attitude. While Vikram is naive and sort of represents the general public that easily judges one’s character without knowing the entire story.

Madhavan and Vijay have competed with each other in delivering intense and convincing performances. However, it is Vijay that manages to draw the applause and whistles from the audience for his natural performance.

Cinematographer PS Vinod’s past experience in working on gangster movies have come handy for Vikram Vedha. His camera work complements the thrilling narrative of this crime drama.

