Unforgettable movie review: Digging up the Past

Unforgettable Director: Denise Di Novi

Unforgettable Cast: Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl, Geoff Stults

Unforgettable star rating: 1 star

Julia (Dawson) is dusky, carefree, keeps her dark hair loose and flowing, wears summery dresses and flats, eats spicy food, and runs – and sweats – for exercise. Tessa (Heigl) is blonde, strict, her hair is either blow-dried straight or tightly tied, she wears only fitted clothes and heels, she prefers organic food, and she does horse-riding, where not a splotch of mud shows up on her tailored trousers.

Unforgettable is about current girlfriends and ex-wives, one a “chief online editor” and another “a Standford graduate”, both of whom should know better than to engage in a bloody tussle over a man brewing beer in a garage for a lark (Stults).

There are other ex-es too, just to add a layer of “complication”, a lot of fiddling around on Facebook, and the blonde’s mother who is a duplicate of her. Just in case we missed the craziness. And no, no prizes for guessing who is the girlfriend, who the ex-wife.

