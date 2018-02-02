Touch Chesi Chudu movie review: This Ravi Teja film has no surprises but entertains

Touch Chesi Choodu movie review. Touch Chesi Chudu is indistinguishable from the countless commercial entertainers in Tollywood star Ravi Teja’s career. Touch Chesi Choodu movie review. Touch Chesi Chudu is indistinguishable from the countless commercial entertainers in Tollywood star Ravi Teja’s career.

Touch Chesi Chudu movie cast: Ravi Teja, Raashi Khanna, Seerat Kapoor

Touch Chesi Chudu movie director: Vikram Sirikonda

Touch Chesi Chudu movie rating: 2.5 stars

Touch Chesi Chudu is indistinguishable from the countless commercial entertainers in Tollywood star Ravi Teja’s career. Kartikeya (Ravi Teja), a businessman in Pondicherry, has madly dedicated himself to the service of his family members. Even anyone casually mentions the word family, he gets on with his sermon on how much one should love his family. But, his family has been unhappy because of his refusal to get hitched. We are given a glimpse of Kartikeya caressing a ring and a flashback where we could hear a gunshot. Now we know there is a bitter past to this happy-go-lucky guy, probably, a lost love. More likely that his love was killed by his rivals who wanted to hurt him.

Kartikeya goes old-school and asks his family to find a girl for him through matrimony services. The search for bride takes Kartikeya’s family to the doorstep of Pushpa (Raashi Khanna). The combination scenes between Kartikeya and Pushpa are easily the most entertaining ones in the entire film. Kartikeya and Pushpa get into a love-hate relationship. We can’t help but laugh at Kartikeya’s cheeky romantic efforts to impress Pushpa.

Selvam, a gangster in Pondicherry, after repeatedly failing, finally manages to wake up the sleeping monster in Kartikeya. The film soon turns into a hyperbolic action movie with Kartikeya, wreaking havoc in Selvam’s camp. And an expected murder of a social activist draws Kartikeya back into his old life. A life that he loved more than his own family back in the day.

The second half takes us into the action-packed life of Kartikeya to explain what led to his transformation. From here on, the film takes a very predictable route (not that the first half was a surprise).

Teja appears as a cocksure police officer, who even terrifies men in his own department. The officer, who has sworn to uphold law, makes a running joke of the criminal justice system. According to him, no criminal deserves a chance to reform. He has no pending cases in his career because he never really makes an attempt to follow rules and take the criminals to the court. He is all for instant justice, even it means emptying a gun into a criminal’s back, who has surrendered himself to the police.

As they say ‘practice makes a man perfect,’ Murali Sharma is really getting good at giving the build-up about the hero while talking to villains. He has become a go-to man for the directors to play a character in a powerful position, who is nothing more than hero’s minion. Raashi Khanna is charming, while Seerat Kapoor gets a song. And rest of characters fill up the scenes.

Touch Chesi Chudu, which is written by Vakkantham Vamsi and directed by Vikram Sirikonda, is much better than Teja’s previous outing Raja The Great. That is, indeed, a relief.

