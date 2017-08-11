Toilet: Ek Prem Katha movie review: Akshay Kumar is on a mission, and it is beyond patriotism

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha movie review: Akshay Kumar turns a village man whose sole motive is to marry the girl of his dreams Bhumi Pednekar. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha movie review: Akshay Kumar turns a village man whose sole motive is to marry the girl of his dreams Bhumi Pednekar.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha star cast: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma, Rajesh Sharma

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director: Shree Narayan Singh

Akshay Kumar continues to justify his tag of being Bollywood’s poster boy of patriotism, with every new film he does. And his time, he has taken his audience into the interiors of India, where sanitation and open defecation is a looming problem, in his latest release, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. A simple rural love story weaved around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Clean India Campaign, this film talks about toilets, much more than any romantic dialogues. Actor Bhumi Pednekar returns to silverscreen after her hit debut in Dum Lagake Haisha.

Akshay, who has given us films like Holiday, Baby, Airlift and recently, Jolly LLB 2, turns a village man, whose sole motive is to marry the girl of his dreams. From stalking Jaya to finally managing to tying the knot with her Keshav thinks his life is in the best direction, until hell breaks lose and Jaya realises that Keshav’s house has no toilet and she has to accompany the “lota party” in the wee hours everyday, to defecate in the open. And educated and informed Jaya refuses to budge, and walks out of Keshav’s house, threatening to never return if he doesn’t build a toilet. Thus, begins Keshav’s fight against his village people and the authorities to get the needful.

A still from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. A still from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan, and goes at the grass-root level to highlight the issue of personal hygiene and awareness around cleanliness. The film is bound to strike a chord with many who still don’t know the importance and need for a toilet in their households.

Stay tuned for Shubhra Gupta’s review.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd