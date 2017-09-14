Thupparivaalan movie review: Vishal-Mysskin’s detective film is worth a watch

‘Thupparivaalan’ movie review: The film is heavily indebted to Sherlock Holmes series in terms of its settings. ‘Thupparivaalan’ movie review: The film is heavily indebted to Sherlock Holmes series in terms of its settings.

Thupparivaalan movie cast: Vishal, Prasanna, Anu Emmanuel

Thupparivaalan movie director: Mysskin

Thupparivaalan rating: 3 stars

After I watched Vishal’s previous film titled Kaththi Sandai, I had a buzzing feeling in my head. I had described that film as a professional hazard for film critics in my review. But, I was not worried this time when I bought a ticket for Vishal’s latest release ‘Thupparivaalan’ due to my confidence in director Mysskin.

Mysskin’s ‘Thupparivaalan’ is heavily indebted to Sherlock Holmes series in terms of its settings. The director has been unapologetic in borrowing the characters from the world famous detective series and has tried to make them his own. Kaniyan Poongundran (Vishal) is insane to his craft like Sherlock. But unlike the Scotland Yard’s consulting detective, he isn’t completely a “high-functioning sociopath”. Kaniyan is emotional and that also trickles down to the way he approaches his cases. He has conscience and compassion, which he’s afraid to show. Kaniyan has a sidekick Prabhakaran (Prasanna), Dr John H. Watson’s Indian counterpart. For Mrs Hudson, we have Malar (Anu Emmanuel).

A school boy enlists services of Kaniyan with his piggy bank savings to investigate and find out the person who killed his pet dog. Behind the murder of his dog, lies a big corporate conspiracy, many other murders and a criminal organisation. Kaniyan begins his Sherlock Homles-esque investigation and with every secret that he unravels, he gets close to the criminal mastermind Kathir (Vinay Rai). The game of shadow is on and people get killed in almost every scene as Kaniyan’s enemies are a step ahead of him always.

Mysskin’s Kaniyan does not have a “superior mind” like Sherlock. He demonstrates a significant level of poor judgement and at times is very sloppy in predicting the possibilities of scenarios that may play out due to his actions. He is passed off as a master of deduction but the director has not bothered to explain his observation and deduction skills. “Your parents have died. You live in your uncle’s house, who irons clothes for a living. The dress you’re wearing does not belong to you,” Kaniyan tells a surprised Malar, suggesting he is right. But, how did he arrive at these conclusions? And he lacks the wit to throw insults.

Mysskin’s bad guys in ‘Thupparivaalan’ are very similar to the ones in his previous films. The main antagonist with brushed back hair, a bald sidekick and a cold-hearted female team member. But, he has spared us a song where a group of guys singing philosophical lines in a bar setup, which had become his signature of sorts in his films.

While characters in Sherlock Holmes are clever and most of the battles are fought in the minds, the characters in ‘Thupparivaalan’ are very violent and bad guys are straight up psychopaths. The way Kaniyan treats and expresses his love to Malar is also questionable.

There are some ill-conceived characters and scenes in the film. Nevertheless, ‘Thupparivaalan’ has many pluses and some good performances. Action scenes are a big plus. Well, it is far behind its superior counterpart, ‘Thupparivaalan’ is the film you won’t regret watching.

