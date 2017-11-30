Thiruttu Payale 2 movie review: Bobby Simha and Amala Paul starrer promises to be a refreshing watch

Bobby Simha and Amala Paul star in Thiruttu Payale 2. Bobby Simha and Amala Paul star in Thiruttu Payale 2.

Thiruttu Payale 2 movie cast: Bobby Simha, Prasanna, Amala Paul

Thiruttu Payale 2 movie director: Susi Ganeshan

Thiruttu Payale 2, which hits screens today, has caught the attention of the audience ever since the filmmakers released the first look poster featuring Bobby Simha and Amala Paul in a cosy and intimate pose. The two trailers of the film have also created a good buzz. Directed by Susi Ganesan, Thiruttu Payale 2 is the sequel to 2006 thriller Thiruttu Payale that became one of the highest grossing films in Tamil cinema that year. The upcoming film is produced by AGS Entertainment and also stars Prasanna in the lead role.

The first and major reason for watching Thiruttu Payale 2 will be its director Susi Ganesan. The student of ace-filmmaker Mani Ratnam is known for making content-driven films. And if trailers were anything to go by, the film seems to have explored human conditions in a smart way.

The Thiruttu Payale franchise has no good men. Not even a few. Everyone is flawed in their own ways and jump at the first opportunity that they get to break bad. We hope this aspect of the film will provide a refreshing watch for the audience, who are usually overwhelmed by the great virtues of heroes.

Similar to Thiruttu Payale, the sequel also deals with a secret that lands on the laps of a key character in the film that will spark the conflict depending on how the character in question tries to capitalise it. We can surely expect a thriller with some enduring performances.

In 2006, Susi Ganesan’s Thiruttu Payale managed to strike a chord with the audience with its shock value. The film was a surprising view due to its bold scenes that very few films tried to do at the time. And Susi says a kissing scene won’t create the same shock value that it did almost a decade ago. So, it will be really interesting to see, how the director will surprise the audience this time with Thiruttu Payale 2.

Thiruttu Payale 2 is the major release in Tamil this weekend. It has a solid star cast led by National Award-winning actor Bobby Simha, Prasanna and Amala Paul. And the trailers have promised it to be an impressive thriller, that deals with the ills of eavesdropping and voyeurism.

