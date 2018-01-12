Thaanaa Serndha Koottam movie review: Suriya back to doing what he does best

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is Suriya’s 35th film in Kollywood. Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is Suriya’s 35th film in Kollywood.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam movie director: Vignesh Shivn

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam movie cast: Suriya, Keerthy Suresh, Karthik, Ramya Krishnan, Senthil, Suresh Chandra Menon

Kollywood has a big week this Pongal. With several high-profile films hitting the screens this week, here are five reasons why you should catch Suriya’s Thaanaa Serndha Koottam.

Suriya’s 35th film

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is Suriya’s 35th film in Kollywood. The versatile actor, who has wowed the audience with stellar performances, has said that TSK reminded him of his early days in the industry. We can expect the star to entertain us with a special performance.

Suriya-Vignesh Shivn

Known for his youth-centric films, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is Vignesh Shivn’s first film with a senior artist such as Suriya. Flippant humour is Vignesh’s trademark and thus, it would be interesting to see the forms it takes with a senior actor.

Anirudh Ravichander’s music

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is set in the ’80s that lends the film a period feel. And interestingly, we have never really seen that side of music composer Anirudh Ravichander. With the songs already topping the lists, the young composer’s music in the film is definitely something to look out for.

Special 26 remake

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is the official Tamil remake of Akshay Kumar’s Special 26. However, the makers claim that the similarities end with sharing the same core plot. How has the plot been treated here? We have to see.

Strong supporting cast

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam boasts of an incredibly strong supporting cast including Ramya Krishnan, Senthil, Karthik and Thambi Ramaiah among others. It is also said that each of these veteran actors have an important role to play in the film.

Watch this space for Ashameera Aiyappan‏’s review of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd