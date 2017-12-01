Tera Intezaar movie review: Watch this romantic thriller if you are a Sunny Leone fan

Tera Intezaar movie review: Sunny Leone, Arbaaz Khan starrer Tera Intezaar is the musical romantic film, directed by Raajeev Walia. Tera Intezaar movie review: Sunny Leone, Arbaaz Khan starrer Tera Intezaar is the musical romantic film, directed by Raajeev Walia.

Tera Intezaar movie cast: Sunny Leone, Arbaaz Khan, Salil Ankola, Sudha Chandran, Arya Babbar

Tera Intezaar movie director: Raajeev Walia

The Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan starrer Tera Intezaar is a romantic thriller which brings back the Khan in a lead role after a long time. What makes the film an interesting watch is the rare and an unexpected pairing of Sunny with Arbaaz. The film is a story of a much-in-love couple whose life goes topsy-turvy after Veer aka Arbaaz goes missing and Sunny who plays the role of Veer’s ladylove Raunak frantically searches for him.

Supporting Sunny is Sudha Chandran who takes all the pain to help her get back the love of her life and the one to add up to the miseries of Sunny is the antagonist of the movie, Arya Babbar. The visuals of a flying car and a painting that draws itself are some which might leave you a bit scared. Shot in the some the picturesque locales, the film takes the audiences through some international locations. The sizzling chemistry between Arbaaz and Sunny is a surprise element of the Raajeev Walia directorial.

Also, the film can be touted as a musical with some of the ear-soothing tracks like “Abhagi Piya Ki”, “Khali Khali Dil” and “Mehfooz”. The soulful numbers also weave the storyline of the movie. The film is expected to do well at the box office, courtesy, the loyal fan following of Sunny Leone. Gauahar Khan and Sahil Ankola too play a pivotal role in the romantic thriller.

Watch Sunny Leone, Arbaaz Khan starrer Tera Intezaar trailer here:

