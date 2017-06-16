Super Singh movie review: Diljit Dosanjh superhero is powered by jokes

Super Singh movie review: Diljit Dosanjh’s hero sure knows how to tell a joke and he will keep you laughing through this film. Super Singh movie review: Diljit Dosanjh’s hero sure knows how to tell a joke and he will keep you laughing through this film.

Super Singh movie cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Pawan Malhotra

Super Singh movie director: Anurag Singh

Super Singh rating: 3 stars

Ever superhero has his special powers — one can fly, another is indestructible while the third one is all-powerful. Now take everything you have ever watched in DC and Marvel, give it a quick mixer-grinder treatment and pronto, we have Diljit Dosanjh in and as Super Singh. He can fly, he can kick balls (literally and figuratively) and he is out to save the world. But when you meet him in a dark theatre, all spandex and machismo, the superpower that actually keeps you seated for 170 minutes is his comic timings. Diljit’s hero sure knows how to tell a joke and he will keep you laughing through this film. Now that is quite a strategy, keep your CGI and special effects Hollywood, we will laugh you out of the competition.

Because let us face it, the special effects in this superhero caper are a joke. There is a moment when Super Singh emerges holding a luxury liner from the water and you laugh so much it hurts. The good part is that just like the audience, neither he nor the film take himself or his superpowers seriously in most of the film. He will thwart a burglary attempt with the same countenance as he will help an old woman with her shopping bags with 3 kg potato, two kg onions and 3 garlic pods. After his first attempt at being a superhero, he actually gets a bunch of bananas and $51 as shagun!

Diljit’s charm also keeps your attention away from the film’s wafer-thin plot and a villain — we won’t tell you who it is — who hams so much, he is his own meme. Every time you realise just how huge the craters are in the screenplay, Diljit tells a joke and all’s right with the film. That is till Diljit and his Super Singh realise that with great power comes great responsibility. From Canada where he is an amiable misfit wooing a white Cheerleader with jokes and bhangra, he lands in drug-addled Punjab where leaders — political or religious — are out to fleece and fool people. The film goes south from there.

The cliched climax which seems to have been lifted from a bad 80s actioner does not help the film either. By this time, you are tired of how the film has been thrusting moral lessons down your throat too. The message about religion feel forced and start getting preachy, especially towards the end. But the director, Anurag Singh, sure knows his target audience. Whether it is Punjab or NRI audience, they are going to love the first Punjabi superhero, comes as he does with Diljit Dosanjh’s innate charm and man-boy persona.

But next time Super Singh goes on his quests to save the world, and he will, given the promise of sequel is very much there in Super Singh, we strongly advise him to carry a hand sanitiser. Or find a planet with toilet on it.

