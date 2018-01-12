Sketch movie review: The Vikram and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer is the best Pongal gift

Sketch movie review: A powerhouse of talent, Vikram is back in Kollywood after a year. Sketch movie review: A powerhouse of talent, Vikram is back in Kollywood after a year.

Sketch movie director: Vijay Chander

Sketch movie cast: Vikram, Tamannaah Bhatia

Chiyaan Vikram is back after a year and how! Helmed by Vijay Chander, the dapper actor’s Sketch with Tamannaah is releasing today. Here are five reasons why we are excited to catch this film on the big screen.

Chiyaan Vikram

A powerhouse of talent, Vikram is back in Kollywood after a year. The actor’s last release in Tamil was the tepid Iru Mugan. 10 Endrathukulla, his film before that, also fell flat at the box office. The beginning of a big year for the actor, let’s hope Sketch ends his unlucky streak at the BO.

Vikram and Tamannaah

Sketch is the first film Vikram and Tamannaah are being paired against each other. Despite being a commercial potboiler, the film is said to have a strong love story with a key role for Tamannaah.

North Madras milieu

For long, North Madras has been portrayed as the grey side of Chennai. However, with films like Madras and Meyaadha Maan, the stereotype is slowly changing. Sketch promises to be another name in that list with its stylish portrayal of the region.

Thaman’s music

It has been a while we have heard Thaman’s music in a big-profile project. While the music composer is a sought-after name in Telugu, we don’t get to hear Thaman’s compositions very often in Tamil.

Vijay Chander

Sketch is Vijay Chander’s second film after Vaalu with Simbu. If nothing else, we can expect the film to definitely have a few enjoyable moments.

Watch this space for Ashameera Aiyappan‏’s review of Sketch.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd