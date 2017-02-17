Silence movie review: Intention does not make for a persuasive costume drama

Silence movie review: Liam Neeson turns in a harrowing performance, which talks to Martin Scorsese’s long-standing involvement. Silence movie review: Liam Neeson turns in a harrowing performance, which talks to Martin Scorsese’s long-standing involvement.

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Liam Neeson, Ciaran Hinds, Tadanobu Asano

Director: Martin Scorsese

Rating: Two stars

There are some films whose intention is so noble that they overpower the entire thing: the plot, the performance, and everything in between. ‘Silence’ is one of those.

Based on a 60s novel which tells the tale two 17th century Portuguese Jesuit priests (Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver) who go to Japan in search of their missing mentor. When they reach, they find a place roiled by violence, and as they set out to do the bidding of their faith and heart, they encounter private and public demons.

It is a gorgeous looking film, and Liam Neeson turns in a harrowing performance, which talks to Martin Scorsese’s long-standing involvement, visible even in his most populist works, in exploring the fragile connections between piety and doubt.

But except for the odd moment or two, it left me curiously unmoved, coming off more as an inert, far too-long (2 hours 40), repetitive costume drama. Clearly, intention does not always make for a persuasive film.

Other than Hacksaw Ridge, this is the second film of Andrew Garfield where the actor was seen experimenting with his skills. He was known for playing superhero Spiderman in Marvel comic franchise before Tom Holland.

Silence has been Scorsese long time project which he developed over a span of 25 years. The film had a premiere in Rome last November. It was also selected by the American Film Institute as one of its ten Movies of the Year. Silence has also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Cinematography this year.