Shubh Mangal Saavdhan movie review: This Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar film suffers from a sit-com flatness

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan star cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa, Brijendra Kala

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director: RS Prasanna

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan rating: 2.5 stars

When you want to get it on, and you can’t get it up, what do you do?

A Bollywood mainstream movie asking this kind of tricky question deserves serious props, even if it isn’t original. Shubh Mangal Savdhan is a remake of 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Sadham. But still and all, hurrah.

Sometimes the course of true love is rocky. And Mudit (Khurrana) and Sugandha aka Sugu (Pednekar) find this the hard way when certain male private parts turn limp, and what is meant to be a passionate pre-marital tumble rumbles into a deal-breaker.

Of course, director R Prasanna plays it for laughs. It’s that kind of film. Otherwise the problems arising out of erectile dysfunction would turn into a dry anatomy lesson. And the characters surrounding our sad-sack lovers, Mudit’s mother and father, and Sugu’s parents and younger brother, plus sundry uncles and aunts and best friends, are all part of the ha-ha-hee-hee brigade.

When the lines fit right into the situation, we laugh out loud. The highlight of the film is a conversation between a morose Sugu and her mom (the very excellent Pahwa, who is on a roll, after Bareilly Ki Barfi) trying to unpack the secret of the birds and bees is hilarious.

A few other bits and pieces are laugh-out-loud as well. Both Mudit and Sugu play ordinary, and that’s a good thing: we see them sipping ‘thele ki chai’, supping on street-‘chaat’ and picnicking in un-manicured Delhi gardens. We see no well-known monuments at all, which is even better. And the film resists the temptation to tart up the ordinary, which is the best part: no one’s calling attention quirky, everyone is real.

But overall this comedy of middle-class-Dilli-manners-and-mores suffers from a sit-com flatness. And when everything is meant to make us laugh, you can quite easily deflect attention from the main premise. A lecture on female empowerment is stuffed in, too.

When the action stays between the two main leads, whom we have seen play so well together in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the film comes together, terrible pun fully intended. Pednekar once again reminds us just how convincing she can be as a real honest-to-goodness young woman in search of love. And Khurrana once again is in fine fettle: from a brawny Punjabi fertile Aryan ‘puttar’ that he plays in Vicky Donor to a fellow who can’t, he’s inhabited both ends of spectrum, showing no performance anxiety at all.

