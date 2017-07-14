Shamantakamani movie review: Sudheer Babu film is low on logic, high on drama

Shamantakamani movie review Shamantakamani movie review

Shamantakamani movie cast: Sundeep Kishan, Sudheer Babu, Aadi Saikumar, Rajendra Prasad

Shamantakamani movie director: Sriram Adittya

Shamantakamani movie rating: 2 stars

Director Sriram Adittya’s latest release Shamantakamani was marketed as an action/suspense thriller but it feels like a fantasy drama revolving around a vintage Rolls-Royce. The director, who has also written the story and screenplay, has not delivered a Sherlock Holmes-esque investigative thriller that takes the audience down a rabbit hole or makes them sit-on-the-edge of their seat with nail-biting sequences. It doesn’t makes you laugh out loud throughout the course of the narration either.

Shamantakamani is a very simple film that you may find appealing emotionally, if not intellectually. Inspector Ranjith Kumar wakes up to a call from the Commissioner, who informs him about the theft of an expensive car, which made headlines after a greedy businessman, played by Suman, bought it for Rs 5 crore at an auction. ‘Shamantakamani’ (the car) gets stolen under the cover of the dark from the parking lot of a posh hotel in Hyderabad, where Ranjith and his sidekick had passed out in their patrolling car after having one too many free drinks supplied by the hotel management as part of the bribe.

The lives of everyone that crossed paths with Shamantakamani that night changes forever. Suman’s son Krishna (Sudheer Babu) is a good-hearted person and the car is very close to his heart as it is a connection between him and his dead mother. But, his father wouldn’t let him touch it. To get back at his arrogant father, he takes out the car for a ride to celebrate his birthday. He gets drunk with friends and loses the car. Karthik (Aadi), Kotipalli Siva (Sundeep Kishan), Mahesh Babu (Rajendra Prasad) accidentally come in contact with the car and each of them reveals their connection to the theft during the police investigation.

Shamantakamani seems to be a car blessed with magical powers that favour good people with their desires and punishes bad people for their actions. The lives of everyone involved in the theft investigation changes forever that night. While some have a happy ending, others reap what they sow.

Shamantakamani falls flat as a suspense thriller but Sriram makes up for it with drama and fascinating characters. Aadi plays a hopeless romantic from a working class, who is in love with a rich girl and has delivered a convincing performance. Sundeep as a village youth draws some genuine laughs along with Rajendra Prasad. Rajendra’s character reminds us of his role in Quick Gun Murugan in the scenes where he tries to project himself as a larger-than-life hero.

There are a handful of logical follies in the narration of Shamantakamani. It seems the director was a bit hasty while writing a few portions towards the end. But, we can afford to overlook them in appreciation of Sriram’s presentation skills. The film’s visuals are sleek and stylish. And the director doesn’t punish us with unwanted song sequences or punch-lines.

Well, the suspense is a big let down, comedy and emotions work in favour of the movie. Shamantakamani is one of the movies that you won’t regret watching.

