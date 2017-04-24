Salvation Road

Mukti Bhawan is the story of 77-year-old Daya (Lalit Behl), who one day reiterates the long-hallowed Hindu belief of wanting to die in Varanasi and attain salvation. (Representational Image) Mukti Bhawan is the story of 77-year-old Daya (Lalit Behl), who one day reiterates the long-hallowed Hindu belief of wanting to die in Varanasi and attain salvation. (Representational Image)

Almost two years ago, in Varanasi, “a city older than history”, where people come to die, 25-year-old Shubhashish Bhutiani stumbled on a world that he thought flitted in and out of the imagination. On the banks of the Ganga, where many wanted to be absolved of the burden of the world, were Mukti Bhawans — hotels you could check into, until death came knocking. But if you survive for more than 15 days, you go back home. “I couldn’t believe that hotels like these existed where people could check in and wait to die. On my trip to Banaras, while I saw things that were heartbreaking because there were people in the last leg of their life, I also saw many living with great dignity. This place just stuck in my mind. Then, there were their families, juggling their lives, and bringing these people to Varanasi to help them attain salvation. The moral dilemma played in my mind for months,” says Bhutiani, who wrote the story which culminated into the recently released and much appreciated Mukti Bhawan.

Starring Adil Hussain, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Lalit Behl and Palomi Ghosh, Mukti Bhawan is the story of 77-year-old Daya (Behl), who one day reiterates the long-hallowed Hindu belief of wanting to die in Varanasi and attain salvation. His son (Hussain), who is busy meeting work and family deadlines, is roped in to accompany the father. The film hinges on the dichotomy between the traditional and the modern. “Every generation finds traditions that they don’t agree with. That struggle between present and past, newer values and older ones, will always exist,” says Bhutiani, who has met people like these. “My grandparents, my parents, my friends. I knew these people. I just had to listen in close. My emotional entry point into the story was trying to stay close to the characters,” says Bhutiani, from Mumbai. “Human emotions, I want them to unfold on screen, as is.”

Bhutiani was first noticed for his thesis project Kush (2013), a short film he had created while at School of Visual Arts in New York. It’s a story of children on a field trip during the time of the anti-Sikh riots. Bhutiani had never heard of these riots or their existence. “I don’t think there was a chapter in any book on that. It’s more recent. Our schools were teaching us about the Roman Empire and things that happened hundreds of years ago. The film is relevant because religious discrimination is in every era. Even today, the discourse is around religion. I lived in this country and had no idea that this had happened,” he says. It was his history teacher who told his class the story of the riots when she was on a field trip. And the story remained with him. While shooting the film in 2012, there weren’t enough funds for the equipment he wanted to work with. “So for one shot of trying to capture the bus, we tied my cinematographer to my dad’s car with a rope, I sat inside with a monitor and my dad drove the car. That’s how Kush was made,” says Bhutiani. The film was shortlisted for the 2014 Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film, and has won numerous international awards.

The film bug bit Bhutiani during his childhood. His father, an advertising professional, was an avid film buff. He mostly grew up in Mussoorie, and studied at Woodstock. There, at 17, attracted to theatre, he directed his first play – Peter Pan. “I began loving the teamwork, being director and putting a story together. It was one of the most gratifying experiences of my life,” says Bhutiani, who then headed to New York for the film course.

Bhutiani’s research for Mukti Bhawan included going to Varanasi and talking to people, taking photographs, and just being there. “I associate research with shopping for food. It’s more about gathering the information and not judging. My research process is quite varied — whether it was about reading articles and books, not necessarily on Mukti Bhawan, but probably something on Hinduism, it’s a long process. I try to be multi-dimensional and at the same time I don’t live by it much. So, my own personal observations and personal connections will spill over, no matter what I do,” says Bhutiani, who took a conscious decision of not romanticising Varanasi. “I can’t avoid the riverside and the ghats which are a prominent aspect of the geography and architecture of the place. My film is placed in the universe of the Mukti Bhawan, so anything that’s shown has to convey the moment or a scene,” he says.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 12:34 am