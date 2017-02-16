Running Shaadi movie review: Taapsee Pannu, Amit Sadh film huffs and puffs to finishing line

Running Shaadi movie review: The Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh film’s songs and a sluggish script are the deal-breakers. Running Shaadi movie review: The Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh film’s songs and a sluggish script are the deal-breakers.

Running Shaadi movie cast: Amit Sadh, Taapsee Pannu, Arsh Bajwa

Running Shaadi movie director: Amit Roy

Consider this Band Baaja Baaraat minus daddy, mummy and 500 assorted relatives. So, Indian weddings and the two clueless people caught in the middle are very much there in Running Shaadi but there is no white mare, kalyanam and feverish dancing. Instead, in the Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu film, the bride and groom are on the run and praying to God that the family doesn’t catch up with them till they say ‘I do’.

Of course, the film’s main lead have to fall in love too. There is Taapsee, daughter of a store owner, and then there is Amit, a Bihari migrant working in the said store. They fall in love, they almost fall out of it and are back to status quo soon.

As they figure out their own matters of heart, they find the perfect business model too — helping couples elope. Come to think of it, why has nobody thought of it till now? Heaven knows that India and its youngsters can do with some help in this department.

Watch | Running Shaadi trailer | Amit Sadh, Taapsee Pannu, Arsh Bajwa

Not that finding an innovative peg helps makers of Running Shaadi either. The film’s songs and a sluggish script are the deal-breakers. And then there is the last-minute legal tangle which forced the makers to drop .com from its name (the film was originally called runningshaadi.com).

So, everywhere the old title was mentioned in the film, there is a beep. The whole effect is bleeping bad. Running Shaadi is not made for marathons, it huffs and puffs to the finishing line.