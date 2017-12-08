Richie movie review: Nivin Pauly all set to wow Tamil Nadu

Richie movie review: Richie is Nivin Pauly’s first straight Tamil film Richie movie review: Richie is Nivin Pauly’s first straight Tamil film

It is not an exaggeration when we say Nivin Pauly is one of the most popular stars of the younger generation. With a fan base across industries, the good-looking actor has been winning hearts with his natural performances and of course, his trademark naughty smile. While he made his debut in Tamil with Neram, this week’s release Richie would be Nivin’s first straight Tamil film. A household name after Premam, there are a lot of expectations riding on the movie considering that it is a remake of the runaway Kannada hit Ulidavaru Kandante. Here are five reasons why you should watch the movie.

Nivin Pauly

An actor with incredible screen presence, Nivin has steadily become an actor to look out for due to his intelligent script choices. Moreover, the actor’s Premam was a huge blockbuster in Tamil Nadu that it would be great to see the delightful actor in a straight Tamil film. He has dubbed for himself as well.

Remake of Ulidavaru Kandante

Richie is the Tamil remake of the cult Kannada hit Ulidavaru Kandante. The film gave a massive push to Rakshit Shetty, who acted and directed the movie. With its unique narration timeline and visual aesthetics, the story has great scope to impress the audience one more time.

Director Gautham Ramachandran

While this might be Gautham Ramachandran’s debut, the director has worked with the likes of Rajiv Menon and Mysskin, who are known for their poignant visuals. It would be interesting to see what tricks Gautham has in his bag.

Ajaneesh Lokanath

One of the major highlights of Ulidavaru Kandante was the music composed by Ajaneesh Lokanath. Ritchie has the young music director’s compositions too. He has already made his Kollywood debut with the much-acclaimed Kurangu Bommai.

Richie’s look

After Premam, Nivin Pauly’s veshti-clad, bearded look was the rage of the town. And with Richie, the actor is donning his most famed look yet with a twist. The usually demure Nivin Pauly’s transformation as the angry, cussing, paan-spitting Ritchie would be exciting for his fans.

Watch this space for Ashameera Aiyappan’s review of Richie.

