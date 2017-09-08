Poster Boys movie review: This Sunny and Bobby Deol starrer is a sorry mess of a film

Poster Boys movie review: This Sunny and Bobby Deol starrer turns the joke on the audience: we are the ones who feel like fleeing. Poster Boys movie review: This Sunny and Bobby Deol starrer turns the joke on the audience: we are the ones who feel like fleeing.

Poster Boys movie cast: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Talpade, Sonali Kulkarni

Poster Boys movie director: Shreyas Talpade

Poster Boys movie rating: .5 stars

What happens when you find your face on a poster extolling the virtues of ‘nasbandi’? Instant embarrassment, followed by an explanation, followed by laughter, right? Wrong ji wrong. Because this sorry mess of a film doesn’t go a step beyond pure embarrassment.

Three men who live in the same village find themselves being confronted by snarling to –be in-laws, wives, and other relatives because, you know, they (the men) no longer have their family jewels.

In the hands of a skilled director, this could turn into a running joke in a flavoursome comedy of manners, just like last week’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and it’s ‘gents problem’.

Except Poster Boys turns the joke on the audience: we are the ones who feel like fleeing.

Whenever the plot feels like it, it picks up on Sunny Deol’s punchy dialogues from his past films. This really tired device only serves to remind us of a time when Sunny made watchable films. Here he is a selfie-obsessed middle-aged fellow who is busy saving his sister’s ‘rishta’ from crumbling when he is not cosying up to his simpering ‘biwi’ (Sonali Kulkarni). We won’t ask what she’s doing here: nor the dependable Kalsekar. Presumably, everyone has bills to pay.

Bobby Deol plays a forgetful school teacher who wanders around look dazed, fending off giggling students, and a shrieky wife. He also wears a printed night suit.

And Shreyas Talpade, who doubles up as director, keeps himself occupied by flirting with his girl and hanging out with two pals, who keep up a constant patter of lameness.

To create comedy out of a supposed impairment of the male nether regions requires skills of a high degree, and the ability to bung in just the right degree of crassness and jokey-ness into the film: despite Sunny ‘paa ji’ daring to bare, hawwji, Poster Boys is a poster for a film which does nothing. ‘Na ji’.

