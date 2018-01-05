Pitch Perfect 3 movie review: Anna Kendrick saves the film from being a total slog

Pitch Perfect 3 movie review: We are glad that this is a finale, not just of the film, but the franchise. Pitch Perfect 3 movie review: We are glad that this is a finale, not just of the film, but the franchise.

Pitch Perfect 3 movie cast: Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, D J Khaled, Hailee Steinfeld, John Lithgow

Pitch Perfect 3 movie director: Trish Sie

Pitch Perfect 3 movie rating: 2 stars

The third round of the Bellas, the female vocal group which raised the rafters in the two earlier versions, is basically a bland, very-occasionally-bubbling-to-the-surface, not-enough-laughs comedy.

The girls who had got together in their callow college years is now adrift, trying, without too much success, to hack it in the real world. So when there’s a chance of them getting together once again, you know exactly what will happen. Beca (Kendric) stomps out of her silly music production gig, Fat Amy (Wilson) decides to give her best Winehouse act a break, and, with the others, they gather together at a pretty Spanish town, overrun by handsome soldiers, elderly crooks, and pretty girls a warble.

The aim is to catch the great DJ Khaled’s (playing himself) eye, and in the process, we get a dispirited quasi-competition with a clutch of other bands which use instruments (the Bellas are a cappella group), an estranged father (Lithgow, in the pursuit of a pay cheque) showing up to reclaim his daughter, and a few strictly average songs strung through the 93-minute flick.

What saves it from being a total slog is Kendric: even when she is not as interested as she can be, she can still be looked at. Wilson gets to fling herself about, kicking some baddies in places where it hurts most, fashioning ‘nanchaakus’ out of sausages (don’t ask), and revvs things up a bit.

But as the line-up makes their bows, eyes glistening appropriately and hugs being shared all round, we are glad that this is a finale, not just of the film, but the franchise.

