Pirates of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge movie review: Johnny Depp is still swaying so we must watch

Pirates of Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge review: The film has strange ideas about furthering the cause of science, including using Galileo’s diary to decipher the stars for a map Pirates of Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge review: The film has strange ideas about furthering the cause of science, including using Galileo’s diary to decipher the stars for a map

Pirates of Caribbean movie cast: Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario

Pirates of Caribbean movie director: Directed by Joachim Rønning, Espen Sandberg

Pirates of Caribbean movie rating: 1.5

Pirates of the Caribbean has strange ideas about furthering the cause of science, including using Galileo’s diary to decipher the stars for a map, leading to an island where will be found Poseidon’s Trident, to break all the curses of the sea. Need we say more? Still, Johnny Depp is standing, or more specifically swaying, in the midst of this expanding sea wreck, Javier Bardem is pitching in as the villain with half a face, and Geoffrey Rush continues to lend it his half a leg. So we must.

Let’s just say don’t go in expecting more, and you won’t get less (and even get a surprise or two with Javier Bardem). Here an entire building is pulled through a city by horses as the start to Captain Jack Sparrow’s latest adventure. Many stories run parallel, including those introducing franchise newbies (Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, both passable) and those sustaining old enemies Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush). All of these eventually propel the characters towards the dead and hence deadly Salazar (Bardem).

But, as we know by now, the dead are not really dead in Pirates of the Caribbean, those living are a miracle in themselves, and few age, especially Depp. That also means fifth — in a franchise now into its 14th year — is just a number.

