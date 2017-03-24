Phillauri movie review: Anushka Sharma film gets into the spirit of things

Phillauri movie review: Anushka Sharma is a friendly ghost Shashi and is haunting a particular tree. Phillauri movie review: Anushka Sharma is a friendly ghost Shashi and is haunting a particular tree.

Phillauri movie cast: Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada

Phillauri movie director: Anshai Lal

Anushka Sharma has played a lot of humans. In Phillauri, she is playing a ghost. And Shashi is no noob ghost, she has been haunting a particular tree before India got Independence. She was happy hanging around till Suraj Sharma (he of Life of Pi fame) decided to go ahead and marry the tree. Now they are Mr and Mrs even if no marriage registrar would issue them a certificate. The only trouble is Suraj married the tree because his family is forcing him to marry his girl. Now that he got himself a ghost bride, Suraj is scared and confused at the same time.

Anushka’s bhoot has her issues too. She has been dead for decades but still hasn’t figured out why her love story back in the day, the man of her dreams is played by Diljit Dosanjh, did not work out.

This very confused pair will talk and spar, discuss and disagree. In the middle of this mix lands Diljit himself as the film goes back and forth between today’s time and the pre-Independence era.

Directed by debutant Anshai Lal, the film has some nifty songs too. From Dum Dum to Sahiba or the rap-happy Naughty Billo, the songs keep the film moving. The film’s special effects have also been getting a lot of applause. Anushka’s ghost is a far cry from the white saree-wearing, candle-wielding spirits of Indian cinema. She is feisty and that comes across in how she is depicted too.

In fact, the film’s campaign was also designed to let the world know that this friendly ghost is meant to be watched by families, those with little kids need not worry. The film’s flashback portions have also been tastefully shot with that sepia-toned quality. The script is slow and the film takes its time to get into the spirit of things.

