Parava movie review: Dulquer Salmaan’s cameo is a great watch

Parava is the directorial debut of Malayalam comedian Soubin Shahir. Soubin has made Parava as a sort of tribute to his birthplace, Fort Kochi and the film revolves around the middle-class youngsters from this area. It focusses on the art of pigeon flying and the role that this sport plays in the lives of these youngsters. The plot itself impressed the audience, and the extended cameo played by Dulquer Salmaan in the film happens to be the highlight of the first part of the film.

The interest in the second half is evoked because of character artistes like Jacob Gregory, Srinath Bhasi and Soubin Shahir who are a part of the trouble making gang. Of course, there are two teams and you will surely see the audience rooting for one.

The tale is about youngsters, who are mostly in their late teens and concentrate on multiple layers of their life. Dulquer Salmaan who had earlier created an interest around the project is nothing but a guide for these pigeon flyers and it is great to watch young and upcoming stars play second filled to the script.

The film is bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed, who also worked with Dulquer Salmaan in his last release titled ‘CIA – Comrade in America’ which received a mixed response from audience. The music for the film is composed by Rex Vijayan and the screenplay is a work of both director Soubin and Muneer Ali.

