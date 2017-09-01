Paisa Vasool movie review: This Nandamuri Balakrishna film is regressive

Paisa Vasool movie review: It is unclear if Balakrishna knows he is the comedian in this action film. Paisa Vasool movie review: It is unclear if Balakrishna knows he is the comedian in this action film.

Paisa Vasool cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shriya Saran

Paisa Vasool director: Puri Jagannadh

Paisa Vasool star rating: 0.5 stars

Nandamuri Balakrishna is back with the Puri Jagannadh directorial Paisa Vasool. The story, screenplay and dialogues are written by Puri Jagannadh and this movie just indulges Balayya’s need to be on the silver screen. Also, this movie probably managed to ruin Bob Marley. It’s regressive, there is senseless violence and to top it all, one also has to sit through Balakrishna dancing. Well, can it get any worse? Well, Theda Singh (Balayya) and the antagonist Bob Marley are not one’s idea of a good movie. And can someone please stop the usage of ‘Item’ to refer to a woman.

Cast

There is Balakrishna, of course. It is unclear if Ballaya knows he is the comedian in this action film. There is Kyra Dutt and Shriya Saran playing the leading ladies. Less is more when it comes to pointing out the many flaws of this star cast.

Plot

Well, regressive would be an understatement. Women look pretty only when they wash clothes and do house chores is just one of the many dialogues in this mess of a plot. Theda is not a good man. He knows it and takes advantage of his skills, which includes 360-degree vision and the power to withstand blows. In the meantime, Harika and her Sarika, an assistant commissioner undercover as an ‘item girl’ and the villain Bob Marley form the rest of this mind-numbing story. Oh, and Theda has the ‘License to kill’ anyone.

Direction and screenplay

Well, there are certain movies that should never see the light of day. This is one such film. The screenplay does go hand-in-hand with the direction, but when the story doesn’t even meet the lowest standard of decency, then there is nothing that one can do. Is there?

Cinematography

Well, the cinematography was what one can consider befitting of the movie. If a man could sustain a bullet to his heart and sit there smoking a cigarette and delivering punch dialogues, let’s make it as attractive as possible, even if the scene lacks logic or taste.

Music

Music is commercial, comic and at times catchy enough. Lyrics, not so much.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd