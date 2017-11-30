Oxygen movie review: Gopichand promises thrills galore

Gopichand is back with Oxygen. Gopichand is back with Oxygen.

Oxygen movie cast: Gopichand, Raashi Khanna, Anu Emmanuel, Jagapati Babu, Shaam, Chandra Mohan, Ashish Vidyarthi

Oxygen movie director: A. M. Jyothi Krishna

Telugu film Oxygen finally hits screens today. Produced by S. Aishwarya and directed by A. M. Jyothi Krishna, the film stars Gopichand, Raashi Khanna, Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles while Jagapati Babu will be seen in a crucial supporting role. The film was supposed to hit the screens earlier this year but it could not make it to theaters due to ‘unavoidable reasons’. However, now it is headed for a release on November 30.

Oxygen actor Gopichand did not have a good run at the box office with his last two releases, Soukhyam and Gautham Nanda but it seems with this film, he is sure to make a smashing comeback. The actor hopes that the film offers an entertaining time for fans at the theater.

The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Oxygen also features Jagapati Babu and Chandra Mohan in pivotal roles. The film also stars comedian and actor Ali.

From the trailer, Oxygen looks like an out-and-out masala film. But, why is the film titled Oxygen? Well, the mystery would get solved on November 30.

See Gopichand starrer Oxygen’s trailer here:

Watch this space for the full review of Gopichand’s Oxygen.

