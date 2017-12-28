Okka Kshanam movie review: Allu Sirish starrer promises to be an interesting watch

Okka Kshanam hits screens on December 28. Okka Kshanam hits screens on December 28.

Telugu actor Allu Sirish’s latest release Okka Kshanam is a high-concept film, which revolves around a love story and flirts with the science-fiction genre. The trailer has already created a good buzz in the industry and among the fans. Okka Kshanam, which has Surabhi and Seerat Kapoor as the female leads, is the latest directorial outing of VI Anand.

The first and the main reason why you should watch Okka Kshanam is its concept. Unlike the majority of commercial films, it doesn’t seem to follow the same rules of ‘five songs and six fights.’ The trailer revealed that the film follows two different love stories, which are interconnected to each other somehow. The filmmakers call it ‘parallel life.’ “The past of one couple is the future of the other couple in the film,” said Allu Sirish, while explaining the concept of ‘parallel life.’ Aren’t you curious to know about the force that is connecting the lives of two couples? And the scientific explanation for it?

Director VI Anand is another important reason as to why we should not miss Okka Kshanam. He has been making a niche for himself in the industry by mashing up different genres and topping them with the engaging visual elements. VI Anand demonstrates a sincere vigour to experiment with genres and the results of his efforts in the past were surprising and amazing at the same time.

Okka Kshanam has a very young star cast. While Allu Sirish and Surabhi play the leading couple, Seerat Kapoor and Srinivas Avasarala play the second leads. The film also stars Vennela Kishore, Satya, Praveen, Kashi Vishwanath and Rohini among others.

The action is expected to be one of the main highlights in Okka Kshanam. Stunt choreographer Vijay master has composed fight sequences in the film. “We have not used string works anywhere. I told my action director that I want my fights to be realistic. I wanted it to be more about emotions. I wanted the pain of the character to be seen when he hits someone, not just martial arts technique,” said Allu Sirish.

The last but not the least reason to watch Okka Kshanam is the filmmakers’ confidence that they have made a good content-driven film with all the elements of a mainstream film. “If audience encourages such concepts and ideas, more such films will be made,” said Allu Sirish, while appealing to the audience not to miss the film.

Watch this space for Manoj Kumar R’s movie review of Okka Kshanam.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App