OK Jaanu movie review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor can rekindle the magic?

Ok Jaanu movie review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is a remake of Tamil hit, OK Kanmani, which was made by Mani Ratnam. Ok Jaanu movie review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is a remake of Tamil hit, OK Kanmani, which was made by Mani Ratnam.

OK Jaanu movie director: Shaad Ali

OK Jaanu movie cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Leela Samson, Naseeruddin Shah

Shaad Ali is back after a hiatus and his OK Jaanu takes us back to the Saathiya territory – young love, its complications and its heartbreak. The actors caught in the middle of it all are Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, the onscreen couple which in the past have given us Aashiqui 2. But can they rekindle their chemistry again?

Given the fact that this is a remake of Tamil hit, OK Kanmani, which was made by Mani Ratnam, can it capture the zeitgeist? That film was a refreshing take on youth and love in these times when romance and its notions are changing so fast.

They are in love but not ready for a commitment. They have plans and careers, will love come in the middle or will love become the end-all and be-all of their lives?

Watch | OK Jaanu Stars Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur’s Candid Interview

Keeping the young lovers afloat are Naseerudding Shah and Leela Samson. An elderly couple, which rents out the room to Aditya and Shraddha and have their own love story. She is fading fast and he is not ready to let her go in stark contrast to commitment issues of the young couple.

It also has the Mozart of Madras’ tunes. We have already seen the upbeat remix of Humma and Kaara Fankaara. It also has Saajan Aayo Re and Enna Sona, which add buzz to the film. But are they enough to keep you glued to your seat?

Watch out for Shubhra Gupta’s review of OK Jaanu.

