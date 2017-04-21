Noor movie review: Sonakshi Sinha’s gutsy journalist is out to save the day

Noor movie review: The geographical shift from Karachi to Mumbai has not affected the basic theme of a girl trying to find herself amidst quarter life crisis. Noor movie review: The geographical shift from Karachi to Mumbai has not affected the basic theme of a girl trying to find herself amidst quarter life crisis.

Noor movie cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Kanan Gill, Purab Kohli, Shibani Dandekar, Manish Chaudhari, Sunny Leone

Noor movie director: Sunhil Sippy

Sonakshi Sinha has been in front of the camera for years now. Noor is her chance to get behind one. In and as Noor, Sonakshi plays a journalist who wants to change the game, earn a Pulitzer and be something of an activist. But mostly, she wants to be taken seriously and not be sent for Sunny Leone interviews. The journo who is forced to run after freaks and Bollywood sirens get the much-wanted real story via her domestic help. But will a compromised system and a compromised boss let her follow it up? Now, that is what Noor is all about.

When she is not being a journalist, she is giving up on men because, well, good boyfriends are ‘urban legends’. Her support structure consists of an understanding father with a cat fixation and best friends Saad (Kanan Gill) and Zaara (Shibani Dandekar) and weekends spent getting plastered. The breezy film is based on Karachi! You Are Killing Me, a novel by Saba Imtiaz. Karachi becomes Mumbai in the film and its swashbuckling war reporter who was an American becomes Purab Kohli. But this geographical shift has not affected the basic theme of a girl trying to find herself amidst quarter life crisis (yes, it is a thing).

After Akira, this is the another film which Sonakshi is carrying on her slender shoulders. By all accounts, she is doing a good job. Another reason to watch the film is its soundtrack. From the reprised Gulabi Ankhein to dance-worthy Move Your Lakk which features Sopnakshi, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, the songs have been well received.

