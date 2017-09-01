Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela movie review: Nivin Pauly’s movie is all about the simple moments

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela movie review: The Nivin Pauly starrer reminds of the little things that matter. Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela movie review: The Nivin Pauly starrer reminds of the little things that matter.

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela cast: Nivin Pauly, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ahaana Krishna

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela director: Althaf Salim

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela star rating: 3 stars

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela starring Nivin Pauly, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Shanthi Krishna and Lal is about a family that faces an imminent threat in the form of cancer. How the family faces this is what Althaf Salim has beautifully captured in the film. Produced by Nivin Pauly’s home productions Pauly Jr, the story is written by Althaf Salim and George Kora. The cinematography is done by Mukesh Muraleedharan and the music is composed by Justin Varghese. Very few movies manage to stay with you after you watch it. This is one such memorable film. The little things do matter, especially when you are facing something that you have no control over. This film reminds us of those little things.

Cast

It couldn’t have been cast better. Be it Nivin Pauly, his father Chacko played by Lal or his mother played Shanthi Krishna. The cast came together, like a real family that lived together through thick and thin. The film is a slice of life drama, and these set of people did their best to get us involved in their make-believe world.

Story

A simple story. It is a family’s fight against cancer. It’s about how the family deals with an incident like this. Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela is about how one can move on with life after hearing a shattering news like this. The film is about support and strength and it is something that gives an insight to what happens after being diagnosed with cancer. If you are a survivor, this is sure to strike a chord with you. And the unexpected loss adds another layer to the beautiful story.

Direction

When someone has a strong story to tell, it depends on the director to make the film in such a way that it connects with the audience. Althaf Salim has managed to do that beautifully. It is not an amazing piece of art, but it is a slice of life film. Delivered with humour, love and all the other emotions that come along with a family.

Screenplay

A good film needs a great screenplay is something that I have always felt. This movie is proof. Do we need to add more?

Cinematography

Understated, simple and memorable. Especially the stretch where Shanthi Krishna is admitted to the hospital is beautiful. The moods of the family are captured very well by the lens.

Music

Justin Varghese has done an amazing job with the background score. There is one great song in the movie that is sure to win your heart and stay with you even after the movie.

