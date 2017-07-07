Ninnu Kori movie review: What Aadi Pinisetty expresses in a minute has more impact than Nani’s entire performance

Ninnu Kori movie review: There is no villain in this Nani, Aadhi Pinisetty starrer. Ninnu Kori movie review: There is no villain in this Nani, Aadhi Pinisetty starrer.

Ninnu Kori movie cast: Nani, Aadhi Pinisetty, Nivetha Thomas

Ninnu Kori movie director: Shiva Nirvana

Ninnu Kori movie rating: 2 stars

Ninnu Kori was one of the much anticipated Tollywood film this July starring Aadi Pinisetty (Arun), Nivetha Thomas (Pallavi) and Nani (Uma) in lead roles. Debutante director Shiva Nirvana has presented a love story which initially looked refreshing, but as minutes pass by, the film feels like more of a stretch with a few laughs thrown in. The graph of the film is such that when it hits a low, it is a terrible few minutes. However, when it hits a high there is some good performance on screen.

Cast

Aadhi Pinisetty might be the silent, diplomatic and reserved young man, but his performance is noteworthy. There is a scene in which Nani confronts Aadhi, and the reaction he gets is just a minute long, but he nailed it. Nivetha, the element of conflict between the two men plays her role beautifully. From the beginning of the film to the end, there is no confusion in her mind. The problem mostly lies in the fact that Nani has been seen doing the same role since the beginning. The package might look different, but what is inside is the same old thing.

Screenplay

It has happened multiple times before, and it will happen many a time in the future. A film loses its lustre without a strong screenplay. In case of Ninnu Kori, it was a great attempt at explaining the complexity of love lost and love found. There are moments that hit you at all the right places. Yes, this is a straight commercial Tollywood love story. However, the nuance with which the father-daughter moments were written between Murli Sharma and Nivetha were great. At the same time, there are lose threads that are left dangling at the end of the film.

Direction

Debutante director Shiva Nirvana had a great set of actors on hand to direct a film. However, the feeling that the film should have been made a little crisp, for it to have the right impact niggles at the back of ones mind. After having watched the trailer before, and as we see the first scene unfold – the interest among audience is piqued. After about 20 minutes, however, the rest of the story is clear. And the question of who the girl will end up with, is of course answered in the first scene too.

Cinematography

Cinematography in this film will be one of the biggest attractions for fans. From the city scapes of San Francisco, the roads to Santa Monica, to the beautiful sea-side of Vizag – the picturisation in the film is stunning. The close-up shots look great on the silverscreen, especially as these shots capture varying expressions subtlety. It is the cinematography that has lent a script as old as time itself, a new and attractive look. Karthik Ghattamaneni has done a great job!

Music

One of the most memorable things about this Telugu film is the music composed by Gopi Sunder. From “Adiga Adiga” to the “Break Up” they are soulful and entertaining. The background music fits every scene like a glove.

