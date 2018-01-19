My Birthday Song movie review: The Sanjay Suri starrer is an inept psychological thriller

My Birthday Song movie review: This could have been an interesting film, if it truly delved into the minefield of betrayal and lust. My Birthday Song movie review: This could have been an interesting film, if it truly delved into the minefield of betrayal and lust.

My Birthday Song movie cast: Sanjay Suri, Nora Fatehi, Pitobash Tripathy, Zenia Starr

My Birthday Song movie director: Samir Soni

My Birthday Song movie rating: One and a half stars

What if you are stuck in a dream, which is stuck in a wiggly timeline, which goes back and forth? Great idea, which has been explored in a bunch of Hollywood movies with varying degrees of success.

What successful ad man Rajeev (Suri) is troubled by are no sweet dreams, though. They are nightmares, featuring violent death. There’s a party with a song being played in the background, and floating about making eyes at the birthday boy is the luscious guest Sandy (Fatehi). The red-blooded male in the much-married, father of two is stirred, one thing leads to another, and, wham.

This could have been an interesting film, if it truly delved into the minefield of betrayal and lust, especially because its lead is Sanjay Suri, whose effortlessness is part of his charm. When we come upon him first, dark circles under his eyes, in a confessional mode, we are drawn to him.

But too soon, it’s clear that nothing about the film—the wheels within wheels, the slight frisson between him and his wife, the come hither-ness of the good-looking woman who shows up at the birthday party—quite adds up.

The plotting and the treatment is far too inept to create a solid psychological thriller out of this looping-upon-itself story, whose big reveal is too brief, too late.

