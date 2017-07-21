Munna Michael movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, we get you. It pays to be fair in Bollywood

Munna Michael movie review: Munna will dance, Munna will fight, Munna will dance and fight together, this is what Tiger Shroff is doing in the film. Munna Michael movie review: Munna will dance, Munna will fight, Munna will dance and fight together, this is what Tiger Shroff is doing in the film.

Munna Michael movie cast: Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Munna Michael movie director: Sabbir Khan

Munna Michael movie rating: Half stars

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Mahindra Fauji breaks into a dance to Gandi Baat amidst paintings of the British Lords and Ladies, surrounded by Grecian statues, Munna Michael appears to have a thing going. When Mahindra (pronounced Mahinder) sits on the roof of his garish big house in a village overlooking shiny Gurgaon towers, and talks of manipulating Lal Dora and “DLX”, we watch on. When we think this is going to be a film about a hoodlum such as Mahindra wanting to learn to move like Michael Jackson, to win over a girl he loves, we smile thinking MJ would approve.

But, we forget, sitting next to Mahinder at all times is the shaven-chested, curly-blonde-hair-spouting, shirtless and hat-clad Tiger Shroff a.k.a Munna Michael – a hero as Bollywood likes them. Munna will dance, Munna will fight, Munna will dance and fight together, Munna will love his father wholeheartedly, Munna will serve Mahinder unquestioningly, Munna will win over the local beauty, and Munna will win all the dance competitions he enters, across cities. Whatever the story is.

Yes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, we get you. It pays to be fair in Bollywood.

And yes, Karan Johar, we hear you too. Nepotism rocks.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App