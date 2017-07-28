Latest News

Mubarakan movie review: A long, maudlin harangue on family values

Mubarakan movie review: Post-interval, the film’s funny bone gets lost. It becomes a long, maudlin harangue on family values and good sisters and brothers, while slipping in a few distasteful jokes about wives and women.

Rating: 1.5 out of 5
Written by Shubhra Gupta | New Delhi | Published:July 28, 2017 3:45 pm
Mubarakan movie review, Mubarakan review, Mubarakan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana Dcruz Mubarakan movie review: The only way to differentiate between the two characters of Arjun Kapoor is the degree of bumbling idiocy displayed.
Related News

Mubarakan movie director: Anees Bazmee
Mubarakan movie cast: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Neha Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Karan Kundra, Rahul Dev
Mubarakan star rating: 1.5 stars

I was prepared to sigh my way through this latest from the Anees Bazmee school of mindless comedies. But soon after it started laying out its wares, I began smiling. Wait, were we actually in for some good mindless fun? To begin with, I have to say that Mubarkan has a faint semblance of a plot, which comes as a relief given what we’ve been subjected to in his last outing (Welcome Back).

Then there’s Arjun Kapoor as a set of twins, one in Punjab, the other in London. The only way to differentiate between them is the degree of bumbling idiocy displayed, and Kapoor does a good line in that department.  Add in Anil Kapoor as the ‘maama/chacha’ shuttling between the two boys. I’m always happy to watch Kapoor because he gets with the plan so fast, and once in a while, does a nice throw-away dialogue.

Mubarakan movie review, Mubarakan review, Mubarakan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana Dcruz, anil kapoor Mubarakan,

Pretty girls Ileana D’Cruz, Neha Sharma and Athiya Shetty show up, the former getting in a line or two. Sharma plays a Muslim girl (‘haaye haaye’) in love with one of the brawny Punjabi ‘mundas’, and you cheer, just a little, because hey, who knows, we may be in for some inter-religious amity. And a comedy of errors is set into motion, revolving around reluctant grooms and runaway brides, and a good Punjabi ‘praa’ (Pavan Malhotra) and his equally loving ‘bainji’ (Shah).

So far, I’m not wincing. And then the post-interval set is upon us, and suddenly, the film’s funny bone gets lost. It becomes a long, maudlin harangue on family values and good sisters and brothers, while slipping in a few distasteful jokes about wives and women. And that Muslim girl angle? It is just a ruse, and a total cop-out.

A character says wearily: ‘kab khatam hoga yeh?’ And that’s the end of that.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. R
    Ragu
    Jul 28, 2017 at 4:42 pm
    Yeh kya likta h "A long, maudlin harangue on family values" .. Sede bolo na ..Ki movie achha nhi h ..
    Reply
  2. J
    jayk muor
    Jul 28, 2017 at 4:31 pm
    Seems like this reviewer don't know counting above 1.5,Everytime i come here to check movie review it shows 1.5 star everytime.
    Reply
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News

Jul 28: Latest News