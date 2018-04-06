Missing movie review: The Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu starrer is a shoddy mess

Missing movie review: This is not a film. It is a shoddy mess which leads us to ask very different questions. Missing movie review: This is not a film. It is a shoddy mess which leads us to ask very different questions.

Missing movie cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Tabu, Annu Kapoor

Missing movie director: Mukul Abhyankar

Missing movie rating: .5 stars

A three-year-old girl goes missing from a lovely Mauritian resort, leaving her parents distraught.

Aparna (Tabu) starts to unravel; Sushant (Bajpayee) tries to help her keep it together as he goes searching for little Titli. Cops show up, much to the consternation of the resort’s staffers. But soon enough, these two start behaving strangely, and we are left trying to figure out the real story, or stories, behind the disappearance.

Bajpayee plays a dodgy Casanova type who flits from one fancy to another. Tabu appears to be highly strung and hysterical, and both are such skilled pros that you look forward to their working together.

But this is not a film. It is a shoddy mess which leads us to ask very different questions. How do you manage a casting coup (Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu) and then waste those talents so spectacularly? How do you create an alleged plot that’s so witless? Did anyone involved with this enterprise even have a passing acquaintance with pace?

Annu Kapoor shows up as a local sleuth, and is made to mangle stock French phrases like ‘merci’. By the end of it, we are the ones begging for mercy.

