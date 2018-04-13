Mercury movie review: This Prabhudheva starrer is a misguided mess

Mercury movie review: Mercury makes you want to clap your hands to your ears. Mercury movie review: Mercury makes you want to clap your hands to your ears.

Mercury movie cast: Anish Padmanabhan, Deepak Paramesh, Sananth Reddy, Shashank Purushotham, Nemya Nambheeshan, Prabhudheva

Mercury movie director: Karthik Subbaraj

Mercury movie rating: One and a half stars

It’s touted as a ‘silent’ film, but Mercury makes you want to clap your hands to your ears, so loud it is. And the noise is relentless: cymbals clash, cars crash, empty drums fall, music blares.

Wordless is more like it. The film, taking off from the idea that corporate greed is far more dangerous than poison, takes the easy way by making its characters—four young men and a woman– hearing-and-speech impaired. And away they go the movie route of doing a dumb show—exaggerated sounds and hand gestures, their version of sign language.

These five young things waste a whole bunch of their time, and ours, as they drink and dance and romance in a cottage in a deserted spot. Finally, the plot kicks in, but only after we’ve spent too much time admiring the camera work and the psychedelic colours of the forest in the night: after a car chase, and a dead body, this lot is to be found in an abandoned factory (which was once the site of a gas leak, leading to death and disability) fleeing from a vengeful zombie, played by Prabhudheva, vamping it up for all he’s worth.

Mercury pays tribute to Pushpak right in the beginning, but Kamal Haasan’s classic thriller was silent in the way real silent films were. Karthik Subbaraj has had fun with the undead in Pizza, and the unlovely in Jigarthanda, but this one is a much-too stretched out misguided mess, masquerading as a parable.

If you want to see what real silence can mean, go watch the marvelous A Quiet Place, still running in theatres.

