MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) movie review: Nani and Sai Pallavi starrer promises to be an engaging ‘masala’ entertainer

MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) movie review: The forte of Sai Pallavi and Nani is romantic films. MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) movie review: The forte of Sai Pallavi and Nani is romantic films.

MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) movie cast: Sai Pallavi, Nani

MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) movie director: Venu Sree Ram

MCA, which has actor Sai Pallavi as the female lead, is Nani’s third release this year. His previous two films Nenu Local and Ninnu Kori struck gold at the box office. And the team behind MCA is very confident that the upcoming ‘masala’ entertainer will strike a chord with Tollywood movie fans. The film has released today, in order to cash in on the coming holidays starting with Christmas.

The first and obvious reason to watch MCA will be Nani. The actor has only gotten better at playing boy-next-door roles. And this time he is coming to the big screen by wearing the-boy-from-the-middle-class as the badge of honour. While in most cases being in the middle, between the upper and working classes, is no fun, the filmmakers have made MCA in order to highlight the novelty in being a member of the middle class. And who’s better than Nani for this film, as the actor thrives on such roles.

Actor Sai Pallavi is, indeed, one of the main reasons why we should not give this film a miss. She has the ability to bring in a breath of fresh air in any film she associates with, thanks to her endearing performance.

The forte of the leading pair of MCA is romantic films. Nani and Sai Pallavi have made a career in the film industry by playing romantic roles. We can expect to see an awww-worthy chemistry between them in the film.

Judging from the trailer, comedy seems to be the highlight of MCA. Some of the jokes revealed in the trailer seems to have the ability to instantly connect with youngsters, especially, those who are pressed into doing the household chores.

The trailer of MCA promises an engaging ‘masala’ entertainer with the right amount of action, comedy, love and drama, with a ton of lines giving lessons on middle-class value.

Watch this space for Manoj Kumar R’s review of MCA (Middle Class Abbayi).

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd