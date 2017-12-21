Masterpiece movie review: There’s no stopping Mammootty

Mammootty might play an English professor, that doesn’t mean he can’t fight. Mammootty might play an English professor, that doesn’t mean he can’t fight.

Masterpiece movie cast: Mammootty, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar

Masterpiece movie director: Manju Mandavya

Mollywood superstar Mammootty is on fire this year with three releases already. But there are no signs of him slowing down as Mammootty’s Masterpiece hits the screens today. Here are five reasons why should watch this Mammootty-Varalakshmi Sarathkumar starrer.

Google says Mammootty’s age is 66. But there is no sign of it on screen as we see a fit, young Mammootty stride on screen with each step oozing swag. The director seems to have exploited Mammootty’s stardom to the maximum, if the teaser is a benchmark to go by.

While Mammootty might play an English professor, that doesn’t mean he can’t fight. Masterpiece seems to have the actor play a professor with an iron hand with some exciting action sequences for his fans.

With a string of good films this year, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is slowly becoming the face of the bold woman in Kollywood. In Masterpiece, she is playing a bold cop who can handle heavy machinery. Can she create the same image in Mollywood as well?

The director had Mammootty star in his first film Rajadhi Raja which despite the mixed reviews earned good money at the box office. The duo is back with Masterpiece, a film that aims to entertain the superstar’s hardcore fans.

Udaykrishna, the man who wrote the script of the blockbuster Pulimurugan, is the person behind Masterpiece. If Pulimurugan’s box office success is any proof, Udaykrishna sure knows how to meet the expectations of Mammootty’s fans.

Watch this space for Manoj Kumar R’s review of Masterpiece.

