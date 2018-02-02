Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It! movie review: This Deepak Dobriyal starrer is a mess

Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It movie review Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It movie review

Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It! movie cast: Deepak Dobriyal, Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Arora, Raima Sen, Pravin Dabas, Jameel Khan

Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It! movie director: Remy Kohli

Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It! movie rating: 1 star

The film opens with a man in prison for the murder of a politician. The backstory makes up the bulk of the film: who is the accused who goes by the name of Kuldip Patwal ( Dobriyal)? What propelled him to the point of pulling out a gun and shooting someone? And why is he keeping quiet, saying nothing in his defense?

Well made, this kind of plot could lead to a solid crime thriller. The elements are all there: a man who starts off by selling vegetables and ends up manning a tiny ‘parchun ki dukaan’, being thwarted by all-round corruption, and suffering one blow after another. From Kuldip Patwal’s point of view, everyone who doesn’t let him go ahead is the enemy: from the lowly government official who refuses to open his file, to the chief minister whose entourage blocks the road, and leads to a tragedy.

This bunch of actors can be a pleasure to watch: just Dobriyal and Devaiah are enough to raise an indifferent film. It’s not that they don’t try, but they are left floundering, the former as a fellow protesting his innocence, and the latter as his mustachioed defense lawyer. Raima Sen is used all wrong as the prosecutor-with-a-secret. And Pravin Dabas never overcomes his badly written character.

Kuldip Patwal is a mess which never quite comes together, with both story and characters and dialogue meandering all over the place.

