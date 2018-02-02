  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It! movie review: This Deepak Dobriyal starrer is a mess

Kuldip Patwal: I Didn't Do It! movie review: It is a mess which never quite comes together, with both story and characters and dialogue meandering all over the place.

Rating: 1 out of 5
Written by Shubhra Gupta | New Delhi | Published: February 2, 2018 10:50 am
Kuldip Patwal: I Didn't Do It movie review deepak dobriyal Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It movie review
Related News

Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It! movie cast: Deepak Dobriyal, Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Arora, Raima Sen, Pravin Dabas, Jameel Khan
Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It! movie director: Remy Kohli
Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It! movie rating: 1 star

The film opens with a man in prison for the murder of a politician. The backstory makes up the bulk of the film: who is the accused who goes by the name of Kuldip Patwal ( Dobriyal)? What propelled him to the point of pulling out a gun and shooting someone? And why is he keeping quiet, saying nothing in his defense?

Well made, this kind of plot could lead to a solid crime thriller. The elements are all there: a man who starts off by selling vegetables and ends up manning a tiny ‘parchun ki dukaan’, being thwarted by all-round corruption, and suffering one blow after another. From Kuldip Patwal’s point of view, everyone who doesn’t let him go ahead is the enemy: from the lowly government official who refuses to open his file, to the chief minister whose entourage blocks the road, and leads to a tragedy.

This bunch of actors can be a pleasure to watch: just Dobriyal and Devaiah are enough to raise an indifferent film. It’s not that they don’t try, but they are left floundering, the former as a fellow protesting his innocence, and the latter as his mustachioed defense lawyer. Raima Sen is used all wrong as the prosecutor-with-a-secret. And Pravin Dabas never overcomes his badly written character.

Kuldip Patwal is a mess which never quite comes together, with both story and characters and dialogue meandering all over the place.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. Nilesh Jain
    Feb 2, 2018 at 11:58 am
    NEVER DID IT AND NEVER EVEN THOUGHT OF IT. I WENT TO SOME PLACE FOR PAID SERVICE AND SOMEONE DID THAT TO ME AND POISONED ME. NEVER SAID ANYONE FROM MY SIDE, FIRST TIME. ONLY SECOND AND LAST TIME.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Feb 02: Latest News