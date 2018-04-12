Krishnarjuna Yuddham movie review: Nani’s Krishna to the rescue

Krishnarjuna Yuddham movie review: Nani is in a good form and brings terrific energy to his character Krishna. Krishnarjuna Yuddham movie review: Nani is in a good form and brings terrific energy to his character Krishna.

Krishnarjuna Yuddham movie cast: Nani, Anupama Parameswaran, Rukshar Mir

Krishnarjuna Yuddham movie director: Merlapaka Gandhi

Krishnarjuna Yuddham rating: 2 stars

Director Merlapaka Gandhi could have made Krishnarjuna Yuddham without having Nani playing the double role of Krishna and Arjun. He could have made this film about Krishna’s battle for love as Arjun feels like an afterthought in the narration.

Krishnarjuna Yuddham begins with an amateurishly shot and edited kidnapping scene of a girl (played by an uncredited actor) in the city of Hyderabad. It just foreshadows the danger lurking in the shadows of the busy city. After showing the first kidnapping through a series of numerous purposeless cut-in shots, the director leaves it there and moves straight into Chittoor, where Krishna lives.

Krishna is a dejected and desperate soul constantly in search of love. All the young girls he has proposed in his village have rejected him because he has no standard job, income or an asset to his name. For some reason, he keeps hearing Ilaiyaraaja’s songs whenever he gets emotional. The Telugu versions of Ilaiyaraaja’s hit numbers have been used so often in the narration, that it feels like composer Hiphop Tamizha’s tribute to the maestro.

However, as fate would have it, Riya (Rukshar Mir), a doctor by profession, who comes from Hyderabad to Chittoor to visit her sarpanch grandfather (Nagineedu), falls for Krishna’s charm and innocence. The film keeps intercutting between Krishna’s life in his village and Arjun’s in Prague, who has dated over 200 girls, including a police officer. He is a millionaire, a rockstar and a guy who gets caught making out with the bride on her wedding day. He’s unkind and selfish until he sees Anjali (Anupama Parameswaran). He transforms into a caring and generous being. And Merlapaka makes sure to rub this transformation in the audience’s face in a scene where he gives away all his wealth to buy a yacht in a crucial chase sequence. A subtle suggestion about change in the character would have been more effective.

The character of Arjun is half-baked and it seems like Merlapaka only created him so that he could share the load of the plot with Krishna. In the second half, he is reduced to a side-kick, while Krishna does all the weight-lifting.

In fact, the filmmakers have done an amateur job with the special effects in bringing Krishna and Arjun in the same frame.

The only good thing to come out of Arjun’s character is Urime Manase, a beautifully composed romantic number. If not for this character, this song won’t have a place in the story. Arjun does little to take the story forward and actually, he slows down the film.

Nani is in a good form and brings terrific energy to his character Krishna. He lifts up the spirit of the audience after Merlapaka brings it down by following the six-songs, six-fight formula.

It is a simple romantic story set in the backdrop of human trafficking. Merlapaka could have made it more human and less about the star playing the character. He focuses less on the important moments in the film and tries to crack jokes when the stakes are really high, undercutting the seriousness of the drama.

The segment about a constable and his non-stop whining about his shopaholic wife comes as an unwanted distraction that further stretches an already overstretched narrative.

A film about a hot-headed, daring boyfriend killing every man preventing him from finding his abducted girlfriend would have been a better movie than Krishnarjuna Yuddham, in which we have two heroes on the same mission. And one of them is clueless as to what’s his role in the rescue operation.

