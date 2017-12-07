Kodiveeran movie review: Sasikumar film all set to tug at your heartstrings

Kodiveeran stars M. Sasikumar, Mahima Nambiar, Sanusha, Vidharth and Bala Saravanan. Kodiveeran stars M. Sasikumar, Mahima Nambiar, Sanusha, Vidharth and Bala Saravanan.

After much struggle, Sasikumar’s village drama Kodiveeran is hitting the screens this week. Starring the director-actor himself, Pasupathi, Sanusha, Mahima Nambiar and Vidharth, the film is helmed by Kutti Puli fame M Muthaiya. Here are five reasons why you should watch the movie.

Sasikumar

After making a strong directing and acting debut in Subramaniyapuram, Sasikumar has chosen roles that mostly play to his strengths. Set in villages, his stories predominantly revolve around the social politics of families. The director-actor is also known for his raw performances, Bala’s Thara Thappatai being a good example.

Tale of two brothers

Kodiveeran seems to document the fight between Sasikumar and Pasupathi. The interesting part is that the trailer portrays both of them as extremely affectionate and protective brothers, who will do anything for their sisters. The clash between two brothers each fighting for his sibling could be an interesting conundrum to watch.

Stunt sequences

If the trailer is a benchmark, then Kodiveeran is replete with fight sequences where Sasikumar saves the day. If you enjoy watching ‘aruva’ fights on screen then the Kodiveeran is definitely the movie for you this week.

Family drama

Another trait of Sasikumar’s films is the strong emotional connect they strive to achieve. Right from Subramaniyapuram to Kutti Puli, his films revolve around families and the emotional angles involved.

Kutti Puli duo

Despite mixed reviews, Kutti Puli managed to make a mark at the box office. Kodiveeran sees the return of director Muthiah and the hero Sasikumar.

Watch this space for Manoj Kumar R’s review of Kodiveeran.

