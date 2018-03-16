Kirrak Party movie review: This Nikhil Siddharth film remains loyal to the original

Kirrak Party movie review: Nikhil Siddharth has done a better job playing the carefree youngster than Rakshit Shetty. Kirrak Party movie review: Nikhil Siddharth has done a better job playing the carefree youngster than Rakshit Shetty.

Kirrak Party movie cast: Nikhil Siddharth, Simran Pareenja, Samyuktha Hegde

Kirrak Party movie director: Sharan Koppisetty

Kirrak Party movie rating: 3 stars

Kirrak Party is the official remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party, a slang used to describe someone who has a bad temper. The Telugu remake is helmed by debutant Sharan Koppisetty, who has remained extremely faithful and loyal to the original film, which was made by director Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty. If not for some change in the lead star cast and language, it would be hard to tell any difference between Kirrak Party and Kirik Party.

It is one of the campus-based films which strongly believes that students can’t make good memories during their college days unless they smoke packs of cigarettes, drink their body weight in alcohol, bunk classes, and do among various other activities that basically make very parents upset. If we pardon the original sin of the script that rests the narration on the tried-and-tested ropes of campus life films, Kirrak Party packs an engaging story of a young man’s self-discovery, good music and charming performances.

Krishna (Nikhil Siddharth), a first-year mechanical engineering student, and his group of friends have a crush on the same girl, Meera Joseph (Simran Pareenja), who also happens to be their senior in the college. Each one of them try to impress her in their own ways. However, given the script favors the lead actor over others, Krishna begins to gain Meera’s affection. Pursuing the most popular and desired girl at the campus comes with its own challenges. Krishna had to deal with the senior batch students, who are also crushing on Meera. As the audience expects the film to maintain the same course filled with romance, laughter, mischief and some action, the story takes an unexpected turn following an unfortunate incident.

Krishna’s seemingly perfect and happy life gets derailed. As he tries to come to terms with reality, he leans towards violence to vent his emotions. At the interval, the story jumps three years ahead and Krishna is now a final year student. He has become a formidable figure in the college and looks tough, which is mainly because of the change in his grooming and fashion sense. He maintains a well-shaped beard and wears a body fit shirt with top two buttons left open and dark shades. Now, he also rides a bullet. He is not that happy-go-lucky boy, who we were introduced to at the beginning of the story. He’s a changed man now.

Krishna has also developed a habit of disappearing without keeping his friends in the loop. He takes off on his bullet and rides across the country on some of the loneliest roads. This also underlines Krishna’s present state of mind. He is wandering without an aim or direction for three years now. And he’s lonely even when he’s surrounded by his best of friends all the time.

Satya (Samyuktha Hegde), now a first-year student of electronic engineering, is introduced as someone who is already madly in love with Krishna. And with her child-like personality and high-voltage smile, she helps Krishna to rediscover his cheerful self, which he had buried deep under self-pity, grief and anger.

Nikhil has done a better job playing the carefree youngster than Rakshit Shetty. He is at ease and looks more convincing as a first-year college student. But, he has really struggled to put up a tough act in the second half, which Rakshit had performed effortlessly.

Samyuktha Hegde has reprised her role in the Telugu remake too. Her role was a surprise in the original Kannada film Kirik Party, which was her screen debut. Even though she only comes in the second half and still the male protagonist is the centerpiece of the narration, she stole the show with her cheerful act. She looked like a smiling emoji that has taken a beautiful woman form. While she has also tried her best in the Telugu remake, the magic that she created with her first performance is missing in the remake. But, she is still that smiling emoji in a woman form.

Composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, who scored music for the Kannada film, has also worked on the Telugu remake. No surprises in the music department too. The film has been nearly recreated scene by scene by Sharan.

The director may be right in thinking why fix something, if it isn’t broken.

