Kadvi Hawa movie review: The Ranvir Shorey and Sanjai Mishra starrer feels like a stretch even at 100 minutes

Kadvi Hawa movie cast: Ranvir Shorey, Sanjai Mishra, Tillotama Shome, Bhupesh Singh

Kadvi Hawa movie director: Nila Madhab Panda

Kadvi Hawa movie rating: 2.5 stars

A bitter wind blows in the village of Mahua, and it is laden with bad news. The drought-ridden land and parched earth refuses to yield anything, and farmers have no recourse but to borrow or sink.

Kadvi Hawa is about climate change, the plight of farmers, and how when the eco-system is thrown out of whack, there can only be death and destruction: too little rain brings famine, and when there’s too much, it leads to a cyclone.

An interesting relationship develops between an old, sightless farmer Hedu (Mishra), and the younger loan recovery agent Ganu (Shorey), their initial adversarial note forgotten in a coming together for mutual benefit. But soon Hedu finds that making a pact with the devil leads straight to hell.

The setting is half the movie: you look at the arid fields, precious water being stored in bottles, farmers disappearing or dying, and you can feel the dust in your nostrils, and the pain of those trying to survive. This was something beautifully brought out in the Marathi film Gabricha Paus.

The child actors are excellent, as they always are in Madhab’s films. It is the older lot whose performance is effortful, especially the calling-attention-to-itself-part from Mishra, who is capable of much more subtlety. Shorey’s loan-recovery shark, in his bright printed shirt, and persuasive tongue, fares better. You also wish the film was tighter: it feels like a stretch even at 100 minutes.

