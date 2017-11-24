Julie 2 movie review: This Raai Laxmi starrer makes no sense

Julie 2 movie review: Julie 2 takes its description of ‘erotic thriller’ very seriously. Julie 2 movie review: Julie 2 takes its description of ‘erotic thriller’ very seriously.

Julie 2 movie cast: Raai Laxmi, Aditya Srivastava, Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan, Rati Agnihotri

Julie 2 movie director: Deepak Shivdasani

Julie 2 movie rating: 0

My reasons for watching Julie 2 were purely academic: I wanted to see just how producer Pahlaj Nihalani (he’s one of the three producers) would have got past CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani.

I know, I know Nihalaniji is no longer the CBFC chief. But given that he occupied that position till very recently, and came down heavily upon anything ‘unsusheel’ and ‘unsanskari’, I thought it would be interesting to see how this movie would have fared under him.

Turns out, Julie 2 takes its description of ‘erotic thriller’ very seriously indeed. Ms Laxmi’s wannabe movie star hides no voluptuous curve, freely baring back and legs and other body parts.

Because her name is Julie, her ornament of choice has to be a cross. And the name of the lord is taken in vain, several times.

A lecherous producer fingers her photos, lingering suggestively over her chest, while he explains the intricacies of the word ‘compromise’.

Somewhere, in the depths of a mysteriously unnamed country populated by sheikhs, she sways, scantily clad, in front of shifty eyed men.

The film has no plot.

The film makes no sense.

It has some good actors showing up to collect pay cheques. For the benefit of the likes of Aditya Srivastava and Pankaj Tripathi, not forgetting Rati Agnihotri, we hope they were hefty.

All Julie wants is love. And all she gets is betrayal. As our lecherous producer tells her, ‘madam, yahan acting nahin, sirf body chalti hai’.

This film, or whatever this is masquerading as one, has received certification. And it’s out in theaters.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd