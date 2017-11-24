Julie 2 movie review: Give Raai Laxmi’s erotic thriller a miss

Julie 2 hits screens on November 24. Julie 2 hits screens on November 24.

Julie 2 movie cast: Raai Laxmi, Ravi Kishan, Pankaj Tripathy

Written, co-produced and directed by Deepak Shivdasani, Julie 2 is an erotic thriller. The film is a sequel to 2004 release Julie, starring Neha Dhupia.

Julie 2 stars Raai Laxmi in the lead role. It is an erotic thriller, which is being produced by former Censor Board chief Pahlaj Nihalani, Vijay Nair and Deepak Shivdasani. When the first look of the film was launched, people were shocked to see Pahlaj aka the ‘sanskaari’ ex-CBFC chief to be associated with the film. However, Nihalani claimed the film was clean enough for adults to watch.

“It is a very clean, adult movie. If I were there (as the chairperson) I would’ve given it no cuts at all. It doesn’t have obscenity or any cuss words. It’s a complete adult, family film,” Pahlaj said about Julie 2.

The story of the protagonist in Julie 2 is said to be based on the life of a well-known glamorous actor of the 1990s and 2000s. The makers confirmed the rumours but said that they are trying to avoid any sort of controversies and hence, keeping the actor’s name under wraps.

On Julie 2, Raai Laxmi said, “I am not denying the similarities between my character and the actor. These similarities are there. I don’t know if they’re deliberate or just a coincidence.”

Recently, some intimate scenes from the film were leaked on the internet, which has upset the actor Raai Laxmi. “I am busy promoting the film and wasn’t even aware of this. I can’t believe these scenes have leaked. It’s ridiculous that someone would want to do this to the film before release,” she wrote on Twitter.

