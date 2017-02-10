Jolly LLB 2 movie review: Akshay Kumar is right man for the job

Jolly LLB 2 movie review: Watch out for Akshay Kumar as he plays the underdog who is there to right the wrongs. Jolly LLB 2 movie review: Watch out for Akshay Kumar as he plays the underdog who is there to right the wrongs.

Jolly LLB 2 movie cast: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor

Jolly LLB 2 movie director: Subhash Kapoor

Jolly LLB 1 or Jolly LLB 2? Actually, let us simplify it for you — Arshad Warsi’s lawyer with a questionable moral code or Akshay Kumar’s take on the same but with double the star power? Akshay, probably the most prolific actor of our times, is back with his first film of the year and February has just about kicked in. Not one to let grass grow under his feet (and the fact that he has three more films lined up for the year), Akshay has released the second iteration of this legal drama already. To cut to the chase, Akshay plays a small-town lawyer Jagdeeshwar Mishra aka Jolly who believes money is the answer to all world’s ills. He would go to any length and do any jugaad to win a case.

The two thorns in his side are Judge Tripathi (Saurabh Shukla, as entertaining as always) and lawyer Mathur (Annu Kapoor in the middle of a crotchety performance). And then there are those jugaads. Thanks to his own machinations, Jolly gets stuck in a particularly sticky case, which will nudge his good side. Before it gets over, we will travel from the heart of north India to Jammu and Kashmir and justice will be served.

What keeps you going is the realistic sparring between the lawyers, the portrayal of lower courts to India which is true to form and good performances. It was the USP of Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB and the director focuses on it again as he makes the second film. Watch out for Akshay as he plays the underdog who is there to right the wrongs. The music of the film has failed to evoke interest but then, it is a legal drama, right?

Akshay has made entertainers with a message as his hallmark. Whether it was Rustom or Airlift, the films portrayed the star as an everyman who never goes against the system but still ensures justice is done. Jolly LLB 2 is a big step in the same direction.